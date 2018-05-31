A 31-year-old Killeen man was charged Thursday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting a woman with his car within feet of a 9-year-old boy, according to court documents.
According to an arrest affidavit, Seth Gilbert Williams struck the woman Monday after demanding she exit the vehicle with her son, circling the vehicle around and striking her from behind.
Killeen police responded at 11:09 p.m. to the area of Evetts Road and Rocky Lane in reference to a traumatic injury call.
Upon arrival, police found the victim on the ground with an apparent compound fracture to her foot. The victim was transported to Scott and White Medical Center-Temple.
The boy told police the man and woman had been arguing in the car prior to the incident.
Witnesses at the scene told police they did not witness the incident, but heard screaming and wrote down Williams’ license plate number.
When police found Williams at his residence in Killeen, officers said Williams told them he had been intoxicated during the incident and did not remember any details.
The victim said Williams struck her with the car, backed up and then “zoomed forward” over her foot, according to the affidavit.
Williams was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and assigned a bond of $100,000.
