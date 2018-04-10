A Killeen man was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, according to an arrest affidavit.
Desmond Ellerton Hanley Jr. was stopped by an officer and accused of illegally crossing a roadway on Sept. 12, 2017. The officer said in the affidavit that he observed Hanley drop a "small, clear tinted green bag," which contained two smaller baggies. One bag contained a substance believed to be cocaine, and the other bag had less than 1 gram of meth, police said.
As of Tuesday, Hanley was in the Bell County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
