A 36-year-old Killeen man was charged Wednesday with having one “fully functioning pipe bomb” and another explosive device, police said.
Residents in the 4400 block of Maggie Drive were evacuated from the area July 11.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging Christopher Rodney Lee Deborde, 36, with possession of prohibited weapons-improvised explosive device. Deborde was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and assigned a bond of $200,000.
He is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
On July 11, Killeen police received a call at 2:32 p.m. from a Bell County constable in reference to a suspicious device in the 4400 block of Maggie Drive.
Upon arrival, officers said that the constable was at a residence to serve an eviction notice. The suspect was being evicted and people from a realty management company were present to take possession of the property, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The suspect…was present initially when the constables arrived,” the affidavit states. He “left the premises once he was given a criminal trespass warning.”
After the man left, a cleaning crew began cleaning the residence. In the master bathroom, one of the workers “observed a fire extinguisher with electrical tape and wires coming out of it,” according to the affidavit.
The man took the device to one of the constables.
The man returned to work in the master bathroom and “and found two copper tubes, one of which had a button on it,” according to the affidavit. The worker took that device to the constable, also.
Police said nearby residents were evacuated and the Fort Hood Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was contacted and asked to assist.
A staff sergeant with the U.S. Army’s 704th Ordnance Company at Fort Hood examined the two copper tubes. “One of the copper tubes was a fully functioning pipe bomb to be triggered by a candle wick fuse,” according to the affidavit. “The push button switch located on the outside of the device led to nothing an no other electrical components were present.”
After the devices were assessed, they were both made safe and seized by agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, police said.
At around 7:30 p.m. all agencies safely cleared the scene and residents were able to return to their homes.
The agencies involved in the incident were the Bell County Constable’s Office, Fort Hood EOD Team, ATF and the Killeen Police Department patrol division.
Also arraigned by Brown, in an unrelated charge, was:
Antonio Lee Montjoy, 27, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine 4 rams or more but less than 200 grams. Montjoy was given a $50,000 bond on the charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
