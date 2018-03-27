The trial of a man who federal investigators said stole the identities of elderly veterans will begin on April 9 in Waco, according to court documents.
Killeen resident Charles Jordan was rearraigned today in the court of Judge Jeffrey Manske. Jordan is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft, two counts of false personation of an employee of the United States and one count of access device fraud.
The Killeen Police Department and Copperas Cove Police Department were aided by a Veterans Affairs special agent during the investigation.
Jordan is accused of obtaining personal information of an elderly veteran from Copperas Cove, and using that to remove funds from his checking account and order credit cards in his name from 2014 to 2016, according to police.
The man told police that $2,400 was transferred out of his account without his permission. He said that a man named "Robert Harris" called and pretended to be an employee from the VA, and believed the two incidents were related.
A First National Bank Texas fraud investigator discovered 25 customers were victims of similar schemes orchestrated by Jordan, according to the affidavit. The total amount of money lost was near $92,000.
Through the investigation, two co-conspirators were found, according to the court documents.
Jordan was arrested on Nov. 21.
Naughty, naughty, shame, shame.....
