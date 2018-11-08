A Killeen man accused of indecency with a child was charged with sexual assault last week after six more victims identified themselves to Bell County authorities since his September arrest, according to a news release.
According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Antoine Lavosier McGowan, 45, was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of indecency with a child by contact following a department investigation launched in July.
McGowan was held in the Bell County Jail and assigned a bond of $100,000.
After his arrest, sheriff’s officials said six additional victims came forward and contacted the department’s special crimes unit.
On Friday, Bell County Justice to the Peace David Barfield issued an arrest warrant on aggravated sexual assault of a child charges that was served to McGowan at the jail.
McGowan was arraigned on the new charges and assigned an additional bond of $200,000.
Additional charges are pending, officials said.
The Special Crimes Unit is encouraging anyone who has information on the investigation to contact the Special Crimes Unit at 254-933-6769 or Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5412.
