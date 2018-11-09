A 32-year-old Killeen man was arrested Saturday, accused of sexually assaulting a now 9-year-old girl multiple times.
Carlos Husband was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke this week, and is booked into Bell County Jail with an assigned bond of $150,000.
Killeen police began investigating on Sept. 25, according to an arrest affidavit, and say the alleged sexual assaults began when the victim was 8 years old.
According to the affidavit, the victim said she was assaulted "a lot of times." The girl has also tested positive for chlamydia, according to the affidavit.
The victim's mother was reportedly told by her daughter that she was also inappropriately touched by Husband in Killeen from April 2017 to May 2018.
