A 24-year-old Killeen man was charged with assault Thursday after allegedly strangling a woman Sunday evening.
Killeen officers responded to a violent domestic call at around 8:26 p.m. in the 4600 block of Ridgehaven Drive, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who said Antione Gregg Tidwell Jr. walked behind her in her home and strangled her for around 10 to 15 seconds.
The victim told officers she lost consciousness during the incident and feared for her life.
A second individual said she watched Tidwell strangle the victim and told him to stop, fearing for the victim’s life. Both women said Tidwell attempted to drag the victim from the home after strangling her.
During the initial interview, officers said Tidwell arrived back at the home and said he strangled the victim because “he just wanted her to be quiet and not talk anymore,” according to police.
Officers observed the victim had a cut on her lip and rug burns near her right elbow and left ankle.
Tidwell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown and assigned a bond of $80,000.
He is being held in the Bell County Jail.
In unrelated cases:
Jasmine Latae Casson, 33, was charged with burglarizing a building Monday and assigned a bond of $40,000. She is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
Logan Jade Thomas, 22, was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and assigned a bond of $30,000. She is being held in the Bell County Jail.
