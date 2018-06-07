A Killeen man was arrested and charged with swinging at police officers and trying to take the stun gun belonging to one officer when the officer tried to arrest him during a traffic stop on Tuesday, police said.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Curtis A. Fenderson, 34, on charges of assault on a public servant and taking a weapon from an officer.
Fenderson had $100,000 in bonds after Brown gave him $50,000 on each felony charge, according to court records.
“The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle and pushed him, striking his lip and causing him to feel pain,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Then the driver fled and several officers pursued him. He proceeded to swing with a closed fist at both officers when they tried to put handcuffs on him, according to the affidavit.
One of the officers said “the driver of the vehicle swung his arm and was able to knock the stun gun from the officer’s hand,” the affidavit states. “The driver of the vehicle had the stun gun in his hand with his finger on the trigger.”
The officer pried the stun gun from the driver’s hand and identified the driver as Fenderson, according to the affidavit.
Fenderson was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
