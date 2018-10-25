Killeen man facing drug charge

A Killeen man was charged with possession with intent to deliver after police said they found drugs in his residence Tuesday.
Corey Lamont Ross, 47, was arraigned Wednesday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of possession of cocaine more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams with the intent to deliver, according to an affidavit.
Police officers executed a search warrant of Ross’s residence on Tuesday, where they found a substance suspected to be cocaine, the affidavit states. Officers also found scales and other items that led them to believe that cocaine was being made into crack, based on their training, according to the affidavit. The substance was weighed and tested positive to be cocaine of a weight of about 25 grams, the affidavit states.
Ross is being held on a bond of $75,000.
