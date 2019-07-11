BELTON — A Killeen man could face five to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Bell County courtroom on Thursday to an armed robbery in Heights earlier this year.
Dvaughn Nathaniel Kent, 19, pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony charge and is set to be sentenced by Judge Paul LePak on Sept. 12, according to courtroom discussions on Thursday.
LePak asked questions to confirm Kent’s competence and to make sure he understood his right to a jury trial. Kent pleaded guilty and LePak accepted his plea.
“I’m going to withhold a finding of guilt and schedule a sentencing hearing after the pre-sentence investigation (report) is completed,” LePak said.
Kent is being held in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Kent and two other men were indicted in March after police said they robbed a man at gunpoint on Jan. 7 near the 300 block of West Valley Road. Police said that during the incident the victim shot one of the suspects in the arm.
The victim told police that one of the men “sent him texts requesting to buy marijuana,” according to the arrest affidavit. The victim opened the door to that man later that night, but Kent and another armed man entered also. One of the men allegedly hit the victim in the face with a handgun and a fight ensued during which Kent struck the victim with a shotgun before fleeing the residence with one of the other men, police said.
The victim then shot the one remaining suspect in the arm.
