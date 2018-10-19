A 39-year-old Killeen man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing multiple items, including a handgun.
Andre Lamont Dillard was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Friday and faces a charge of theft of firearm. His bond is set at $75,000.
On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Wright Way in reference to a theft report, according to an arrest affidavit. At that location, officers spoke with somebody who reported that Dillard was in her house and that items including jewelry, a PS3, watches and a High-Point handgun were missing after he left.
The victim then provided police with a description of Dillard. Later that day, Killeen officers received a report of an armed subject matching that description near a First National Bank at 1002 N. 38th St.
Near that location, officers found a man that matched the description of the armed subject and detained him. He was identified as Dillard and was in possession of a High-Point handgun bearing the serial number of the gun reported stolen, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said Dillard was also in possession of other property belonging to the victim.
