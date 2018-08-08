A Killeen man was sentenced on Monday to a fine and probation on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a felony offense, an official said.
“Daniel Garibail Vulgamore was sentenced to 6 years deferred adjudication probation and a $1,500 fine for the offense with which he was charged,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. “The sentence in this particular case was recommended after meeting with the victim and family, and we determined that we did not want to cause more injury to the child by way of a contested trial.”
Garza said Vulgamore will have to register as a sex offender for life.
The case was heard by Judge Fancy Jezek in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Vulgamore inappropriately touched intimate body parts of a 7-year-old girl around October 2016, according to the arrest affidavit.
Vulgamore was arraigned on Jan. 12, 2017, and given a bond of $100,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He was released on bond on Jan. 17, 2017, according to Chuck Cox, Bell County chief deputy.
Garza explained previously to the Herald that in a deferred adjudication ruling, the person is on probation for the length of time decided on by the judge, but if a violation occurs during that time the case can be brought back to court. The judge then can impose a prison sentence.
The same man was scheduled for a plea deal on Tuesday on a harassment charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.