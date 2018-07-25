A Killeen man who tried to stab a family member with a knife last year pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an official said on Wednesday.
Christian Gerado Franco, 26, was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
“Judge Paul LePak (of the 264th Judicial District Court) gave a sentence of 10 years deferred adjudication on an agreed plea of guilty,” said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
The second-degree felony was punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza has explained previously that in a deferred adjudication situation, the person is on probation for the length of time decided on by the judge, but if a violation occurs during that time the case can be brought back to court. The judge then can impose a prison sentence.
The incident on Sept. 30, 2017, began over an argument about loud music, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that the family member asked Franco to turn down the loud music. Franco then started to make a “commotion,” police said last year.
Franco then grabbed a knife from under his pillow and began “struggling” with the family member, according to the affidavit.
A witness told police she then heard Franco threaten to kill his family member. Franco didn’t drop the knife until the witness bit him, according to the affidavit.
The knife’s blade was between 4 and 5 inches long, police said.
