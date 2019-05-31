A Bell County judge sentenced a Killeen man to probation this week after police said he pointed a handgun at a woman’s head while attempting to rob her last year.
Juquan Davon Wilson, 21, “was sentenced (Thursday) by Judge Paul LePak to ten years of deferred adjudication probation,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Thursday. “The position of our office was that he should serve time in prison for the aggravated robbery charge.”
In deferred adjudication probation, the judge withholds a finding of guilt pending completion of the probation terms, but if a person violates the terms they are subject to the full range of punishment. Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years in prison, or life, according to the Texas Penal Code.
On May 29, 2018, Killeen police responded to a suspicious person call at 10:53 p.m. and upon driving into the parking lot the officer said he saw a man in dark clothes running up to a vehicle parked in front of the store, according to the arrest affidavit. He saw another man, also in dark clothes, “appear from behind an ice machine.”
The officer accelerated through the parking lot when he saw another “person standing next to the vehicle place their hands in the air as if being robbed,” the affidavit states.
The two men started running along a fence and the officer used a K-9 unit to chase one of the subjects but was unsuccessful in catching either man, police said.
The area was searched once other officers arrived and police said they found a handgun in the parking lot and clothes in various places along the route where the men ran.
“After an extensive search … officers located a suspect, Wilson,” the affidavit states. He was arrested at 12:44 a.m. the next day.
A witness told police a man “came up behind her, pointed a gun at her head and told her to give him everything,” according to the affidavit.
A search of Texas Department of Public Safety records showed no prior criminal convictions for Wilson.
