A Killeen man received seven years of deferred adjudication probation on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery on July 19, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.
Seveon Davonte Thompson, 18, pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery during which, armed with two guns, he threatened a woman and took her cellphone, money and an ID card on Feb. 2 on 10th Street in Killeen, according to an arrest affidavit on Feb. 3.
Judge Paul LePak, who voters elected to the bench of the 264th Judicial District Court after a runoff election in May, ruled on the case.
“The state’s position was that he should be held accountable by serving a term of incarceration in prison for the aggravated robbery offense he committed,” Garza said. “This is the position we took and argued before Judge LePak.”
Garza explained that if Thompson fails to abide by the terms of probation during those seven years, the state would file a motion to revoke probation and have a hearing before the judge.
“If it is proven that he has violated his probation, then the court can sentence him for the full range of punishment for a first degree felony offense, which is from 5 to 99 years or life in prison,” Garza said.
Police found Thompson who matched the victim’s description of the robber, according to the arrest affidavit. Later, police found the stolen items and firearms in Thompson’s apartment, according to the affidavit.
Later, police found the stolen items and firearms in Thompson’s apartment, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.