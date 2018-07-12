A Killeen man was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to two years in prison from a 2016 case, an official said on Wednesday.
Ronald Vernon Legette, 22, was convicted on Monday in Bell County’s 27th Judicial District Court of Judge John Gauntt, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Legette left another man bruised and bloodied in an apartment after attacking him on Oct. 9, 2016, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police responded to the Bradley Arms Apartments for a reported overdose. Officers approached three men next to a nearby car and asked them if they had seen anyone who looked like an overdose victim, police said.
The men declined, but directed police to a woman upstairs who might need help.
As officers went upstairs, they encountered a woman and a man whose face had visibly been beaten, according to the affidavit.
After some questioning, officers learned the three men they encountered on the way in had attacked the victim. The victim said he was struck by something metal, which he believed to be brass knuckles. Upon searching Legette, brass knuckles were found, and his hands, jacket and shirt were bloodied, according to police.
The victim was transported to Scott and White Medical Center in Temple and treated for three skull fractures from the assault, according to the affidavit.
Legette has been booked into the Bell County Jail since October 2016, according to jail records. He also is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of brass knuckles, which is against the law.
