A Killeen man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his convictions stemming from a 2017 robbery of a convenience store in San Miguel County, according to New Mexico media reports.
Lane Michael Reed, 24, of Killeen, pleaded guilty on July 19 to armed robbery, carjacking, and firearms charges.
He was sentenced Wednesday in Albuquerque.
Reed said during his plea hearing that he made away with $242 in the robbery, pointed guns at a store clerk and the business owner and demanded the owner give him the keys to his truck.
He was arrested in August 2017, on a federal criminal complaint charging him with interfering with interstate commerce by robbery, taking a vehicle from another by force and violence, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during crimes of violence, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
