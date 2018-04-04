A 32-year-old Killeen man was arrested and charged with false identification, then charged with possession of methamphetamine following a search, according to an arrest affidavit.
Patrick Swain of Killeen was booked into Bell County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Killeen police investigated a suspicious person report early in the morning April 2 and encountered Swain, according to the affidavit. Swain initially gave a false name, but was eventually identified.
About 1.7 grams of meth were then allegedly found on Swain. The arresting officer indicated the substance was field tested positive for the controlled substance.
Bond information was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.
