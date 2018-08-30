A Killeen man was in the Bell County Jail on Thursday after police said he had numerous items of identification belonging to other people.
Shawn Patrick Quick, 37, was arraigned on Wednesday by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who imposed a $70,000 bond on the charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, more than five but less than 10.
A Killeen police officer on Tuesday observed a person who was asleep in a business parking garage, according to the arrest affidavit. The man was placed under arrest for criminal trespass and the man was identified through fingerprints as Quick.
The officer said he found “numerous credit cards, mail, a social security card and two Texas driver’s licenses not belonging to” Quick, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.