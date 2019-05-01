A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man on a charge of assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony, after he allegedly punched a Killeen police officer in the face twice, according to court records.
Gerald Jovann Simmons, 36, also is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, search or transport. He was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with bonds totaling $40,000, including both charges, according to jail records.
A Killeen police officer on the night of Feb. 16 made a traffic stop on a vehicle for having an expired temporary registration, according to the arrest affidavit. The driver stopped in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, but then attempted to enter the restaurant, police said.
“The officer repeated (his verbal instructions) and again the suspect refused to stop,” according to the affidavit. “The officer reached out and grabbed the wrist of the suspect as he was about to enter (the restaurant) and the suspect turned and punched the officer in the face.”
Police said the officer tried to gain control over the suspect, who then punched him in the face a second time. The officer placed the man under arrest as other officers arrived to assist.
A witness to the incident told police that he saw the suspect, later identified as Simmons, punch the officer.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Christopher R. Seeker, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Johnny Joe Reyna, 34, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Rayford Wayne Lockett, 33, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Antonio Marquis Willis, 27, of Killeen, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Doris Estella Sanders, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Christina Howard, 41, of Harker Heights, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age.
Brandon Albert Rose, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
Laura Lee Lloyd, 54, of Austin, on a charge of robbery (repeat offender).
