A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man on a third-degree felony after police said he threatened students and staff at a high school in Killeen last month.
Deandre Jamel Finister, 17, of Harker Heights, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday afternoon with bonds totaling $204,000. He was indicted on a charge of terroristic threat of a public servant and also is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of terroristic threat to cause fear in a public place and a Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass, according to jail records.
School officials said previously that Finister, who was in 11th grade, was involved in a threat that led to his arrest on April 16.
Police said Finister approached a security guard at Gateway High School. The man said “...that the suspect stated he had been kicked out of school and now wanted to return inside,” according to the arrest affidavit. The security guard told Finister he could not go back inside.
“Finister began stating that he was ‘going to shoot this (expletive) up and kill everyone in this school,’” police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Lee Edward Logue, 32, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds (repeat offender).
Bethany Primeaux, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Lesana T. Davis, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Elijah Michael Wong, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Justin Blue Marquez, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Fredreon Reginald Quick, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Elijah A. Sutton-Bay, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jaquietin Lennard Taylor, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of debit card abuse.
Michael Mainet Alice, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joshua Lee Brown, 26, of Harker Heights, on two charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Cristopher R. Minjarez, 30. of Killeen, on a charge of forgery of government record, money or securities.
