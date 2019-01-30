A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man after police said he shot another man in the chest and then fled from police in November.
Tyrone Hilton, 55, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a state jail felony. He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday afternoon with $250,000 in bonds since his arrest on Nov. 29, according to jail records.
Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street in response to a shooting. The caller told officers he witnessed an argument between two men, saw them fighting, heard a loud noise, and saw one man fall to the ground, according to the arrest affidavit.
The same witness told police he saw a man with a handgun get in to a Chevy Impala and leave the scene. Officers said they saw a similar vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped, but then did not comply with officer’s orders and fled, police said.
The vehicle continued to flee while other patrol cars joined the pursuit.
When the vehicle came to a stop, officers identified the driver as Hilton, who was wearing clothing that matched the witness’s description, police said. Police obtained a search warrant for Hilton’s apartment, where police said they found ammunition.
Officers retraced the path of the pursuit and located a firearm alongside the road.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Also indicted, in unrelated charges, were:
Andrew Wayne Mahan, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Jmoye Enrique Harris, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Amos Quason Kenetey, 32 of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child.
Jasmyn Tunoa, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Tia Lenay Washington, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James Lamar Tinsley, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Rebecca Ann Williams, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Michael Dwayne Brooks, 27, of Killeen, on two charges of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Andre Lamont Dillard, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Jasmine Latae Casson, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Adreane Boyd Davis, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Taylor Tashea Davis, 28, of Temple, on a charge of injury to an elderly individual.
Charles N. Gumbs, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member.
Emerald S. Comeaux, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Allyssa N. Hill-Jackson, 57, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kelvin James Murrell, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
