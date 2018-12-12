A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on a felony assault charge after police said he was involved in an October shooting.
Chrystopher Edward Devarus Brown, 25, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday, according to jail records. Brown’s bond had been set at $100,000.
Killeen police arrested Brown on Oct. 17 in connection with a shooting that happened Oct. 14, in the 700 block of North 46th Street.
Police were told the victim and the suspect had been in an argument that escalated into a shooting.
A male victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical in Temple with a gunshot wound, according to KPD.
Also indicted, on unrelated charges, were:
Christopher Tamez, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
James Todd Kavenaugh O’Bryan, 22, of Kempner, on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.
Ian James Ruston, 56, of Denton, on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Manuel Durham, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault (repeat offender).
Matthew James Taylor, 24, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of assault of an emergency medical services personnel.
Owen Thomas Free III, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of capital murder.
Dana Francis Walcott, Jr., 39, of Killeen, on a charge of capital murder.
Joseph Andrew Wyatt, 32, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Cordero-Raez Christopher, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Orlando Cepeda Parker, 36, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jason Carl Ford, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Kalin Lynde Brister, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Audra Morris, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Michelle Tina Murren, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Anthony James Quenomoen, 22, of Lampasas, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 28 grams or more but less than 200 grams (repeat offender.)
Nick Cruz Hernandez, 25, of Lampasas, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 28 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
John Joseph Alvarado, Jr., 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Garlen Hera Siguentes-Olvera, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Roger Thomas Crawford, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Tony Lynn Williams, 59, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Aubrey Nicole Abraham, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items.
Darrell Dewon Johnson, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Michelle Lynn Dowd, 37, of Harker Heights, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a passenger.
Cherrell Beatrice Hopkins, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child (repeat offender.)
Tyrin James Brown, 21, of Cedar Park, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.
Sean Aloysius Dixon, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
