A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man on a felony charge after a woman told police he shared photos of her naked body without her permission, according to court documents.
Ralph Rivera Majica, 64, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of publish or threaten to publish intimate visual material, a state jail felony.
Majica was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday.
The woman reported the incident to police on April 1. Police spoke with a church pastor, who confirmed that he had received intimate photos of the victim through a Facebook account under Majica’s name, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to police, Majica said the woman had sent the photos to him “while they were in an intimate relationship and that he had become upset with her after the relationship ended...and wanted to cause emotional harm.”
Also indicted, on unrelated charges, were:
Alexander Eugene Thomas, 20, of Fort Hood, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Michael Bernard Smith Jr., 34, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
Brittney Leigh Adams, 22, of Nolanville, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jeffrey Scott Gilseth, 32, of Brady, on a charge of interfering with child custody.
Maria Gilseth, 32, of Lampasas, on a charge of interfering with child custody.
Laqunda A. McCovery, 23, of Killeen, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.
Kendrick Deon Parker, 29, of Killeen, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.
Shelia Lashone Davis, 33, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jerry Lee Schmoele, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
James Walter Barnes III, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence (repeat offender).
Ashley Jackson Hughes, 35, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Demarquea Turner, 24, of Fort Hood, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Dennis Ray Lexion, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (repeat offender), burglary of a building (repeat offender) and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
