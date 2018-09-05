A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony, after police said he raped a woman at gunpoint.
Tyree Marquez Trader, 18, is being held in the Bell County Jail on $105,000 in bonds, according to jail records.
A woman reported to the Killeen police that on June 23, 2017, Trader pointed a gun at her and told her to get into an automobile, according to the arrest affidavit.
He “drove her to a wooded area” and sexually assaulted her, police said.
Trader was booked into the Bell County Jail a year later, on June 27, 2018, according to jail records.
Also indicted, in unrelated cases, were:
Raymond McKinnon, Jr., 26, on a charge of murder (repeat offender).
Jabal Japhet Rodriguez, 32, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
Serene Lavene Pogia, 22, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jeffrey Allen Noe III, 32, on charges of deadly conduct and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Talisha V. Brooks, 32, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Leonel Bedolla-Ceballos, 36, on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Michael Anthony Wallace, 34, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Chad Alan Ragland, 27, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Tre’von Jarod Whitfield, 18, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Lamar Benjamin Waddell, 18, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Duvalle Sommerville, 24, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Frankie Nathaniel Boyd III, 23, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Yuliana Leticia Davila, 30, on a charge of fraudulent possession of identifying information less than five items.
Pierre Elliot, 32, on a charge of assault on a family or household member.
Demetria Elaine Allen, 36, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Terrance Andrew Karaba, 41, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Andre Franklin, 27, on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
