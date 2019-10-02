Corey Dean Reed Jr.

A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on an armed assault charge, a second-degree felony, after police said he shot a 20-year-old man in the parking lot of a karaoke club earlier this year.

Corey Dean Reed Jr., 27, was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. He was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury.

