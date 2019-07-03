A Killeen man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday after police said he tried to eat a bag of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Reginald Hughes Domont, 27, was indicted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony. He was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, according to court and jail records.
An officer who was patrolling along State Highway 195 on May 26 pulled over a man around 7:14 p.m. because the vehicle did not have a front license plate, police said. Before the vehicle stopped, the officer could see the driver biting on something while looking in the rearview mirror, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer approached the vehicle from the passenger side and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was Domont, police said.
As the driver got out of the vehicle, the officer said he could see a green, leafy substance consistent with marijuana on the driver’s lap. The driver was arrested, and during the arrest process the officer said he could see the same green leafy substance in the man’s mouth, according to the affidavit.
A clear plastic bag containing a green, leafy substance was found during a search of the vehicle. Police said the bag had fresh teeth marks on the edge of it.
The suspected marijuana will be submitted to the Department of Public Safety laboratory for further testing.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Johnnie Renee Craig, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Joseph Marquis Henry, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Phillip Austin Linton, 29, of Belton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Claborn Joiner, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams (repeat offender).
Ronald Helgerson Lee, 62, of Killeen, on a charge of debit card abuse (repeat offender).
Kindrel Rene Green, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
