A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on an aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon charge, a second degree felony, according to court records.
Makesonji Laguerre Dieudonne, 28, was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with a $70,000 bond. An immigration violation also was listed, according to jail records.
Killeen police responded to a residence on June 18 in response to a domestic disturbance with weapons call, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that Dieudonne “had grabbed, pushed and struck her, then placed his hands around her neck and strangled her three times for a period of approximately ten seconds,” the affidavit states.
The victim and a witness both told police he returned with a gun and hit the victim with it and placed it to the back of her head while threatening her, police said.
The officer observed the victim had injuries, according to the affidavit.
Police said they later found a gun hidden in a trash can and ammunition at the residence.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Anthony Ray Dailey, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Troy Alexander Perrin, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
James Edward Snellbaker, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Ramon Garcia, 29, of Temple, on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle—serious bodily injury.
Pierre Maurice Cummings, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Kayla Cooper, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kenneth Wayne Smothers Jr., 31, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Levi Clayton Hazlewood, 17, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Daysha Monae Janeeke Marshall, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Patrice Spears Kenton, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Jeffrey Senique Munoz, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child—reckless bodily injury.
Emanuel James Harris, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child sexual contact.
Andrew James Spurlock, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Nakia Dominique Green, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Deborah Ann Prochaska, 54, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James Henry Basnight, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Larry D. Sanders III, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
