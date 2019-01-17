A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony, after police said he stabbed a man in the head in December.
Antonious Gerad Hood, 32, was in the Bell County jail on Thursday with a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
Killeen police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Hunter’s Ridge Trail on Dec. 1 in reference to an assault, according to the arrest affidavit.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who had a towel wrapped around his head. The man stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Hood about who was going to use the bathroom first, police said.
The victim “stated that Hood then retrieved a large knife and stabbed (him) in the head with it,” the affidavit states.
Police said other witnesses confirmed that version of events and that Hood, after waiving his Miranda rights, admitted to stabbing the man in the head.
Also indicted, in unrelated cases were:
Pablo Alexander Mayedo, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Tracy Lamar Williams, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Angel Rayas, 32, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Erik Mikal Thomas, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Todd C. Fjerstad, 40, of Bryan, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Luis Angel Santiago, Jr., 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Isaiah Jose Lozada, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ernest Alfred Dufour, Jr., 40, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jamar Odell Wheeler, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of theft from a person.
Pablo Alexander Mayedo, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Jonathan Milo Perrault, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Xavier Juwan Adams, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of assault on a family or household member by strangulation.
Ricky T.F. Barker, 50, of Harker Heights, on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear.
Kellilyn Joe, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
