Daniel Garcia, 57, was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on a charge of aggravated sexual assault and unlawful restraint of a child after allegedly taking a 9-year-old girl to his bedroom and forcing her to commit a sexual act, according to the affidavit.
The victim stated the assaults happened first in August 2017 and two or three other times, police said.
Garcia is accused of threatening to kill the girl and an 11-year-old boy who witnessed one of the assaults. He locked both children in his house on Nancy Street for three hours, police said.
The boy “stated that he and the girl were crying and scared, and that every time the boy tried to leave the residence, Garcia would block his path,” the affidavit states. The boy said Garcia said to him, “Don’t tell anyone or I will kill you.”
Also indicted by the Bell County Grand Jury on Wednesday were:
Sarah Elizabeth Crigger, 27, of Nolanville, on charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more.
Redarious Rachard Smoot, 29, of Killeen, on charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more.
Keshia Pack, 26, of Killeen, on charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more.
Reginald Cornelius Gurley, 35, of Killeen, on charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less.
Alexis Rentschler, 25, of Harker Heights, on charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jeremy Laurence Hawkins, 36, of Killeen, on charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Larry Rogers Thomas, Jr., 43, of Copperas Cove, on charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more.
Randall Wayne Lewis, 64, of Killeen, on charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Quincy Lamont Taylor, 39, of Killeen, on charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Novell Connor, 51, of Killeen, on charge of aggravated assault, threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Samuel Lovan Crosby Jr., 34, of Killeen, on charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Ryan Jay Alvarez, 22, of Killeen, on charge of retaliation.
Marcos Frankie Bordoy, 27, of Killeen, on 3 counts: burglary of a habitation; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jeremy Demend Lawrence, 26, of Killeen, on charge of burglary of a habitation.
Roosevelt Jones IV, 22, of Killeen, on 2 charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Bryan Kenneth Downey, 30, of Killeen, on 2 counts: theft of property $150,000 or more but less than $300,000; unauthorized use of vehicle.
Cameron Dequan Washington, 20, of Killeen, on charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
