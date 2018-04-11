A Killeen man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery after allegedly robbing a woman on the street at gunpoint with two firearms, a handgun and long gun, according to police.
Seveon Davonte Thompson, 18, allegedly took a woman’s cellphone, money and an ID card on Feb. 2 on 10th Street in Killeen. Police found Thompson who matched the victim’s description of the robber, according to police.
Later, police found the stolen items and firearms in Thompson’s apartment, according to the arrest affidavit.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony carrying a penalty of 5 to 99 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Thompson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Feb. 3.
Also indicted on Wednesday were:
- Louis Charles Chapman, 33, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Curtis Broadstreet, 34, of Nolanville, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Carlos Vargas, 21. of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less.
- Jordan Smart, 24, of Harker Heights, was indicted on a charge of harassment of public servant.
- Damon Michael Hunkins, 42, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use of identifying items.
- Mary Phoung Bruce, 47, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use of identifying items.
- Jesus Dominguez Diaz, 35, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
- George Arthur Parks Jr., 29, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
- Maurice Junior Simpson, 27, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
- Jose William Cardona, 51, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
- Anita Rechel Hedge, 37, of Killeen, was indicted on charges of assault of a public servant and injury to a disabled person with bodily injury.
- Brooke Coonse-Johnson, 34, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of forgery by passing.
- Tori Devone Golden, 18, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of burglary of an habitation with intent to commit other felony.
- Uriel Sanchez-Aviles, 27, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
- Dalvante Kejuan Darr, 19, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of possession of marijuana 4 pounds or less.
- Jerry Lee Schmoele, 46, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more.
- Andre Avante Fairley, 25, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more.
- Robert William Foster, 31, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Derrick Jacques, 40, of Killeen, was indicted on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less.
