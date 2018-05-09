A Bell County grand jury indicted a Killeen man on five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant Wednesday after an alleged shootout with police on March 4, court records showed.
Kelvin Javar Jones, 45, is accused of opening fire on officers followed by a foot chase beginning in the 1300 block of Cavalry Lane in Killeen. He was arrested in the 1300 block of Loyal lane around 8:30 p.m., police said.
The incident began when police responded to a call about several armed suspects with “AR-15 type equipment with lasers” who were pointing their rifles at houses, according to the arrest affidavit. Five officers responded, due to the nature of the call.
As police approached the area, an officer saw a suspect crouched down in between two cars parked across the street. That suspect, later identified as Jones, popped up and started to shoot at the officers, according to the affidavit. No injuries were reported.
Officers returned fire and Jones ran away, police said. Two officers followed him until he climbed a fence. While climbing the fence, Jones lost both of his shoes, according to the affidavit.
One officer saw a light coming from the back door of a home in the 1300 block of Loyal Lane. He then heard Jones say “Here I am,” and saw a man emerge with no shoes.
A semi-automatic firearm was found in the 1300 block of Cavalry Lane, and Jones’ cellphone was found in-between the two cars that Jones stood between while firing at officers, according to the affidavit. A live round of ammunition was found in Jones left front pants pocket, and matched the ammunition found in the gun, police said.
Jones was arraigned on March 6 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and given a $500,000 bond. He was not in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records showed.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
John Voet, 22, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Henry Woodley III, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, repeat offender.
Javonda Jarquese Nichols, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams ore more, repeat offender.
Randall Love, 30, of Dallas, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more, repeat offender.
Juan Felipe Guevara, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less.
Taelon Deshawn Chandler, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less.
Devin Gill, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child—reckless bodily injury.
Jamie Gill, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child—reckless bodily injury.
Martez Shakur Straughter, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Anthony Wayne Nash III, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Jeffery Omar Encarnacion-Rivera, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of assault on public servant.
Joshua Aaron Bishop, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, repeat offender.
Jeffrey Stubbe, 53, on two counts of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
(1) comment
Another FUC (fine upstanding citizen) has been indicted and will stand before the bar of justice to answer for his alleged misdeeds. There are thousands more yet to be called to answer for their crimes against the peace and dignity of the Republic of Texas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.