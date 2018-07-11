A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on two third-degree felony charges after Harker Heights police said he fled from an officer and was found in possession of methamphetamine.
The grand jury indicted Earlie Scott III, 39, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (repeat offender), and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams (repeat offender).
Scott was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with a total of $85,000 in bonds on the two felony charges and a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous drug, according to jail records.
On May 4, a Harker Heights police officer attempted to stop a vehicle with a defective tail lamp, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The vehicle accelerated and made several quick turns to evade the officer,” the affidavit states. “The vehicle changed lanes multiple times and did not yield the right-of-way to other vehicles at intersections, nearly causing several collisions with other motorists.”
Police said the vehicle stopped at one point but then sped away when the officer approached on foot. The driver stopped a second time and officers detained the man, whom they identified as Scott, according to the affidavit.
Inside the vehicle, officers said they found 4 grams of methamphetamine.
Also indicted by a Bell County grand jury, in unrelated cases, were:
Ryan Hunter McLellan, 30, of McKinney, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Martain Leanette Harvey, 36, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dennis James Odom, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Keyvona Simone Hutchins, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Dalvonte K. Byers, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.