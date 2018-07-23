A Killeen man pleaded guilty in federal court on July 19 to armed robbery, carjacking and firearms charges arising out of a 2-day "crime spree" in New Mexico last year, according to a U.S. District Court of New Mexico news release on July 19.
The plea agreement for Lane Michael Reed, 24, recommends a 25-year sentence but a sentencing hearing has not been scheduled, according to the news release.
“Reed is being prosecuted as part of a federal anti-violence initiative that targets violent, repeat offenders for federal prosecution,” said U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson.
He was arrested in Aug. 2017, on a federal criminal complaint charging him with interfering with interstate commerce by robbery, taking a vehicle from another by force and violence, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during crimes of violence, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the news release.
Reed’s crimes started on July 24, 2017 when he brandished a firearm to rob a gas station in Raton, N.M.
The next day, he robbed another gas station in San Jose, N.M., “by brandishing a firearm at a clerk and a small child and taking money from the cash register.” He robbed the store owner of keys to his vehicle and a firearm, according to the news release.
Also on July 25, Reed carjacked a vehicle in San Miguel County, discharging a firearm in the process.
Reed encountered New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, who had responded to a “be on the lookout” call for him, according to the news release. He attempted to evade officers, driving at speeds up to 140 miles per hour, and “discharged a firearm in the direction of the officers, some of whom returned fire.”
“During the pursuit, Reed caused extensive damage to the vehicle he stole as well as extensive damage to the law enforcement vehicles that were pursuing him,” according to the news release.
He later was arrested and transferred to federal custody on Aug. 28, 2017, where he has remained since.
The case was investigated by the Santa Fe office of the FBI, the New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney George C. Kraehe is prosecuting the case.
