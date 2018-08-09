A Killeen man accused of an aggravated robbery at the Splawn Ranch Travel Center in April entered a plea of guilty on Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court of Paul LePak.
Calvin Forkin, 32, has been booked into the Bell County Jail since May 9 with $200,000 in bonds on the first-degree felony.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Forkin will have a sentencing hearing on Sept. 27.
Officers responded around 1:14 a.m. on April 17 to the travel center in the 10000 block of S. Fort Hood Street, where police were told a man entered the store, displayed a knife, demanded money and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Killeen Police Department press release on May 1.
A store employee said he was threatened with a knife before the suspect took money and an alcoholic beverage, according to an arrest affidavit.
The employee identified Forkin from a photograph, police said.
Police also say they have a recorded conversation between Forkin and his father in which Forkin admitted to the robbery.
