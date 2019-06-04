A Killeen man pleaded guilty in a Bell County courtroom on Tuesday to an aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred almost 15 years ago.
Scott Michael Bristol, 52, “entered a plea of guilty aggravated sexual assault of a child (and) sentencing has been scheduled for August 6,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday.
The victim’s mother reported the assault to Killeen police on Nov. 5, 2010, alleging that Bristol had molested her daughter, who was then 17 years old and that the abuse began in 2005, when she was 12.
“The victim stated that she was studying in her room...and the suspect entered her room and began rubbing her leg,” police said, followed by a sexual assault.
Police said the girl told a friend, who then told the girl’s mother about the assault and abuse that happened “on numerous occasions.”
