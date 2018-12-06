A Killeen man pleaded guilty this week to two felony charges after setting his boss’s minivan on fire and will be sentenced next month in the 27th Judicial District Court in Belton, a court official said on Thursday.
Alan Ray Baker, 38, “entered a plea of guilty to the charges of arson and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, his sentencing is set for January 23, 2019,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Baker is listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday with a $70,000 bond on the arson charge, a second-degree felony, and $30,000 on the evading arrest in a motor vehicle charge, a third-degree felony. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Killeen police arrested Baker on Feb. 5.
Detectives were working a robbery call in the 700 block of Rancier Avenue when they saw a black sedan driving in the area without headlights. The detectives followed the car to see what the driver was doing, according to the arrest affidavit.
When officers reached a parking lot, they saw Baker standing between his sedan and a Dodge Caravan, police said.
Detectives said they saw Baker move back and forth between the two cars before he jumped into the sedan and drove away. As he drove off, a large flame came from the gas cap of the Caravan, police said.
Baker led police on a car chase that ended when he crashed into another vehicle. He then tried to run away, but was stopped by officers, according to the affidavit.
Police met with the owner of the Caravan, who said he knew Baker and had terminated his employment earlier that day, according to the affidavit.
The Caravan had a rag shoved into the gas cap area and was lit on fire, police said.
