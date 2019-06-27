A Killeen man pleaded guilty on Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in which police said he hit a man on the head with a crowbar as part of an attempted robbery.
Larry Bernard Harris Jr., 21, “pleaded guilty today and his sentencing is set for August 30,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Thursday.
Harris was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with a bond of $100,000 on the second-degree felony charge.
Harris told police that he was off psychiatric medications when the incident happened, according to the arrest affidavit.
Killeen police on Aug. 24, 2018, began investigating an assault report in which a man said that earlier that day in the 2800 block of Hemlock Drive he agreed to meet a man that he had been communicating with on the Grindr app. The victim said that the man, later identified as Harris, did not say anything to him before striking the victim at least twice, according to the affidavit.
The victim was treated for a head wound at the hospital, where he had to get several staples in his head.
Harris told police that he agreed to meet a person on Grindr to “chill out,” but when the victim did not say anything to him and reached into his pocket, Harris picked up a piece of pipe and hit the victim across the head with it.
A witness provided a statement to the police that said Harris told her he intended to use the crowbar to rob the man, according to the affidavit.
