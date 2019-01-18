A Killeen man pleaded guilty on Thursday to a third-degree felony after attacking several officers in the Killeen City Jail in 2017, bloodying the nose of one officer, a court official said this week.
Nathan Erick Nance, Jr., 42, “pleaded guilty to assault of a public servant, (and) sentencing is set for March 5, 2019,” said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Nance was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday with $124,000 in bonds on four charges, including the felony and three misdemeanors, according to jail records.
Killeen police officers on July 10, 2017, said Nance, who stands at 6 feet, 4 inches, according to jail records, was a “combative prisoner” who needed to be moved to a padded cell, according to the arrest affidavit.
One officer said, “Nance had previously asked (him) if he wanted to fight him.” Once Nance was out of the cell he “began to tense up and moving away from the padded cell,” the affidavit states.
“Nance kept trying to free himself, taking six officers to get him into the padded cell,” police said.
While trying to gain control of Nance, an officer said Nance struck him with his shoulder or head in the nose, causing it to bleed. Photographs showed blood on the officer’s face and in the cell, according to the affidavit.
