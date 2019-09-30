Kamar Rajhaan Wilson

Kamar Rajhaan Wilson

A Killeen man on Monday admitted to throwing rocks at a police officer who was attempting to resolve a domestic disturbance earlier this year.

Kamar Rajhaan Wilson “entered a plea of guilty and sentencing is set for November 15,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Monday. The case was set to be heard in the 426th Judicial District Court, court records showed.

