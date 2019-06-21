A Killeen man pleaded guilty on Thursday in a Bell County courtroom to kicking a 2-year-old child in the head and squeezing her until her ribs broke.
Akeem Denoise Dye pleaded guilty to injury to a child and will be sentenced on Aug. 29, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, on Friday.
Injury to a child with serious bodily injury is a first-degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Dye was 26 years old on Oct. 5, 2017, when police were called to his home. He told police that he dropped his daughter, became angry and kicked her in the head, according to an arrest affidavit. He also told police that he “believes he may have broken her ribs” after squeezing her.
Medical records showed the girl suffered brain hemorrhages and broken ribs that were in various stages of healing, according to the affidavit.
