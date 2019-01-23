A Killeen teenager pleaded guilty this week in the 426th Judicial District Court to five felony burglary charges, a court official said.
Vincent Lamar McNeil III, 17, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five second-degree felony charges of burglary and will be sentenced at a later date, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Five victims told police last year that McNeil had burglarized their residences on July 2 and July 3, taking property without their consent, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said McNeil told them “he acted as a lookout and a party during the burglary of these residences,” according to the affidavit.
Officers later located some of the stolen items at a family member of McNeil’s.
Jail records indicated that McNeil has been in the Bell County Jail since July 5, 2018, with $125,000 in bonds on the five charges.
Second-degree felonies are punishable by a prison term ranging from two to 20 years, according to the Texas Penal Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.