A Killeen man pleaded guilty in the 27th Judicial District Court last week to a third-degree felony charge and will be sentenced in January, according to a court official.
William Alexander Bryant “pleaded guilty to deadly conduct with a firearm” on Thursday, said Bell County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell. His sentencing is set for Jan. 8, 2019, she said.
Police said in May that Bryant had fired rounds from a handgun toward people and houses in May last year.
Police responded to the call at 4:53 p.m. on May 15, 2017, after witnesses said they saw Bryant shooting.
“9-1-1 callers advised that the man had discharged numerous rounds, had taken off his shirt, had put down the gun and was sitting on the porch in the 1900 block of Godman Street,” the arrest affidavit states.
Bryant shot rounds toward a person who was walking down Cora Street at the Godman Street intersection.
A witness told police “she observed the suspect waving a gun around and shooting randomly up and down Godman Street,” according to the affidavit. The witness added he had shot at her parent’s house on the same street.
Police arrested him when they arrived and recovered the handgun and bullet casings on Godman Street.
He was given a $100,000 bond and is not listed in the Bell County Jail.
