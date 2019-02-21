A Killeen man pleaded guilty in federal court this week after he admitted to possessing hundreds images and videos of children under the age of 12 engaging in sexual activity, according to court records.
Mark Phillip Shock Jr., appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske to enter his plea, which was accepted by the court, according to court records in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, in Waco.
Shock was arrested in Killeen on Sept. 27, 2018, following his indictment in on Sept. 11, 2018, on the felony charge of possession of visual depictions of sexual activities by minors.
The case was part of a federal investigation because it involved child pornography “that had been mailed, shipped and transported using...interstate and foreign commerce, i.e., the internet,” records stated.
Texas Attorney General’s Office, Child Exploitation Unit, began investigating Shock in 2017 after telecommunications software company Skype reported that a person with the user name of “willowki9” uploaded several images of child pornography.
Investigators found Shock based on his Internet Protocol (IP) address, which linked to his residence in Killeen.
A federal search warrant was executed at his home on Nov. 2, 2017, where Shock admitted to using Skype and the “willowki9” user name.
“Shock went on to confess that he obtained images of child porn utilizing social media application Kik...from another Kik user,” according to court records.
The Child Exploitation Unit found 889 images and 110 video files of child pornography on digital devices seized from Shock’s home.
“Investigators determined that 222 images and four videos are files of identified known minor victims of child pornography,” according to court documents.
Kik is a mobile messaging application used on smart phones and devices, according to its website. Its website emphasizes its popularity with “teens across the world.”
Shock remains in federal custody without bond.
