A Killeen man pleaded guilty on Friday to a third-degree felony assault after police said he repeatedly head-butted a Killeen police officer earlier this year.
Derrick Joseph Houston, 33, “entered a plea of guilty to assault on a public servant and sentencing is set for August 9,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Friday.
Houston was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday with bonds totaling $112,000 including the felony charge as well as three misdemeanor charges: resisting arrest, search or transport; criminal mischief; and assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to jail records.
Killeen police responded to a report of a domestic assault on April 3, where an officer observed a person, who was later identified as Houston, throw a beverage at a woman. Two officers attempted to stop Houston from entering the residence where officers were conducting an investigation, according to the arrest affidavit.
One of the officers said that Houston “struck him in the face with his hand, causing a scratch from his nose to his cheek,” police said. Later, when the same officer was putting Houston in a patrol car after arrest, Houston “repeatedly used his head to strike (the officer) in the face and head, causing (the officer’s) glasses to break,” according to the arrest affidavit.
