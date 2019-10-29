Justin Leroy Hardin

Justin Leroy Hardin

A Killeen man on Monday pleaded guilty to injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a felony, after police said he hit and injured two children in 2017.

Justin Leroy Hardin, 29, pleaded guilty in the 27th Judicial District Court and will be sentenced on Jan. 2, 2020, said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.