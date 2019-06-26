A Killeen man pleaded guilty in a Bell County courtroom on Wednesday to seriously injuring a woman after a motorcycle wreck while intoxicated last year.
Nathan Robert Podbros, 29, pleaded guilty to intoxication assault with a vehicle with serious bodily injury and sentencing has been set for Aug. 27, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Killeen police responded on Oct. 4, 2018, at approximately 5:37 a.m. to the 4100 block of Molly Dyer Drive in reference to a motorcycle crash in which a man and woman were injured and unconscious, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers observed a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle on its side in a front yard. A man later identified as Podbros was lying in the driveway with a serious head wound. “A woman...(was) lying in the fetal position at the front door of the residence,” police said. She was treated at the hospital for a skull fracture and other injuries that led to her being placed on mechanically assisted ventilation.
Killeen police crash investigators concluded that Podbros was at fault for the crash and had been drinking. A friend had offered to let him and the victim stay the night. Podbros and the victim left the residence so Podbros could “let his dogs out,” according to the affidavit.
A blood alcohol test performed at the hospital where he was treated showed his blood alcohol level to be between 0.17 and 0.19, or at least twice the legal limit.
