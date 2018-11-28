A Killeen man pleaded guilty this week to a second-degree felony assault from 2017 and will be sentenced in January, according to court officials.
Juan Javier Colunga, 33, “pleaded guilty (Tuesday) to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, (and his) sentencing date is scheduled for January 15, 2019,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
He will be sentenced in the 426th Judicial District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek, according to court records.
Colunga has been in the Bell County Jail since Oct. 12, 2017, with a $200,000 bond, according to court records.
On Sept. 10, 2017, Killeen police responded to a call in the 4200 block of Fawn Drive. There, they interviewed a woman who claimed Colunga had assaulted her earlier in the day, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said Colunga attacked the victim after she asked him to leave her home.
When the victim’s nose began bleeding, Colunga forced her into the shower, returning with a knife and threatening to kill her, police said.
The victim managed to escape the house when he fell asleep. She showed police the knife, which had a 6-inch blade, that Colunga had left in the bedroom, police said.
Officers photographed the victim’s injuries, before she was transported via ambulance to the hospital for treatment.
