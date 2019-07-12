BELTON — Two mothers testified during a bond hearing on Thursday after an 18-year-old Killeen man requested to be released from jail on a personal recognizance bond on a felony deadly conduct charge.
Brandon Lockhart is accused of shooting at a Harker Heights home with children inside as retribution after a fight at school the previous day with a young man who lived at the house.
After hearing testimony from Lockhart’s mother and the mother of the man Lockhart had fought with, Judge Paul LePak of the 264th Judicial District Court approved an interview for a personal recognizance bond.
Lockhart, who was indicted on Wednesday, had been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to court records. On Thursday he was released after posting bond, said Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox on Friday.
The conditions of his bond place Lockhart under virtual “house arrest,” LePak said. Lockhart only can attend school and work and go places with his family, and is to stay 1,000 feet away from the victim and his family, the judge said.
Heights police were called to a house in the 600 block of Mustang Trail on May 2 regarding a shooting. Police found .380-caliber shell casings in front of the house and bullet holes through a window, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were shown messages from the resident including one that stated: “I’m coming to yo crib at like 9:30 and if you don’t come outside I’m shooting out windows,” police said.
Felicia Hall told the court that the window that was shot out was where her 2-year-old twins sleep. She said her truck and a car also had damage from bullets. Hall said her son told her that he had been threatened after getting into a fight with Lockhart at a Copperas Cove High School the previous day.
Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan asked Hall if she would feel safe if Lockhart were to be released.
“My babies are afraid to go in that room and I’m afraid to leave my house,” Hall said. “I feel uncomfortable with (Lockhart) being out after he put our lives in danger.”
Lockhart’s mother said her son could return to school and work and that she could keep him out of trouble. Sirbrena Lockhart said her son did not have a juvenile record.
“I didn’t know he had that gun,” she said. Lockhart said she was asleep when her son left the house the night of the shooting.
