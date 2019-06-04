A Killeen man was sentenced by a Bell County judge on Tuesday on two third-degree felony charges after police said he evaded them until mechanical problems forced his vehicle to stop.
Terrance Karaba, 42, “was sentenced to 18 years in prison for evading arrest from a police officer while in a motor vehicle,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday. “Additionally, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance less than four grams but more than one gram.”
The sentences, passed down by Judge John Gauntt in the 27th Judicial District Court, will be served concurrently.
Karaba was arrested in September last year after police tried to stop him for being a “wanted felon,” according to the affidavit, which did not specify why he was wanted.
On Sept. 26, 2018, Killeen police tried to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and East Central Texas Expressway when they saw a vehicle believed to be his, but Karaba accelerated away in excess of 30 miles over the posted speed limit, according to the affidavit.
Police said that Karaba’s vehicle apparently had mechanical problems and came to a slow stop. Once the vehicle stopped, Karaba exited from the front driver-side door and attempted to flee on foot.
Karaba surrendered when other police units arrived, according to the affidavit, and was arrested at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Jasper Drive.
Karaba was identified by a detective who recognized him from past interactions.
